DALLAS (KDAF) — Esports tournaments are popping up more and more all over the world these days and Texas is a hot spot for competitive gaming as multiple top-tier organizations and venues are in the Lone Star State.

That’s partly why one of the more popular esports, Rocket League (for those unfamiliar think soccer with race cars) is hosting their World Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth! “It’s finally here. The Rocket League World Championship is making its triumphant return and touching down at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this August.”

Here’s what you can expect for the world championship (RLCS) beginning August 4 the 10-day two-phase event will be in Fort Worth. According to a press release:

“The first phase is the four-day World Championship Wildcard where 16 teams will clash to see which eight teams will survive the Swiss Format and move on to the next phase. That next phase is the World Championship Main Event, where teams will compete in two eight-team, Double-Elimination Groups, and the top four teams from each group will compete in a high-stakes, Single-Elimination Bracket. The team that conquers that bracket will be crowned Rocket League World Champions!” Dickies Arena – RLCS

For ticket information including attending the Championship Main Event from August 12-14, click here.