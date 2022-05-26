FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Fort Worth-based American Airlines is adding a new travel destination to its global network.

The airline says beginning Oct. 29, it will begin the operation of a daily nonstop service from North Texas to Auckland New Zealand.

“Auckland joins a lineup of exciting international destinations that we offer from DFW, and as DFW’s hometown airline, we are proud to open the splendors of New Zealand to our local customers and those who connect through DFW from across our global network,” Jim Moses, American’s Vice President of DFW Operations, said in a news release. “Our team is the best in the business, and they stand ready to welcome more Asia-Pacific customers who can now connect to almost anywhere in the world with American through our largest hub.”

Officials say the flight will operate on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft that features live TV streaming, high-speed Wi-Fi and hundreds of movies and T.V. shows.