DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Zoo shared an adorable video of its 4-month-old, 650-pound elephant Brazos doing some training on Monday afternoon.

The zoo says Brazos trains regularly with his keepers and has even learned five different behaviors already. Training allows for the keepers to inspect all parts of his body, especially those difficult to see (bottoms of his feet, inside his mouth).

The voluntary training helps build the bond between Brazos and his keepers and also ensures his daily care routine runs smoothly. “Plus, when he does a good job, he gets treats like apples, carrots, grapes, pears, bananas, sweet potatoes, lettuce and grains.”