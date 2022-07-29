FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Zoo is gearing up for the back-to-school season. Join the zoo on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the last ‘summer soiree’ before the kiddos go back to school.

During this back-to-school member event, grab a tasty ice-cream treat in the Reserve and visit the Elephant Springs and African Savanna after hours.

Tickets are now on sale, with prices set at $5 per guest. Toddlers (2-years-old and younger) get in for free. Tickets must be purchased online.

Officials say Savanna Grill and Savanna Snacks will be open for food and beverage purchases. For more information, visit fortworthzoo.org.