FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — We are moving into Spring and what better way to celebrate the weather than with a fun, family-friendly run.

The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its 23 annual Zoo Run on April 2. Join the zoo for some family-friendly competition, where you can participate in a 5K or a 1K.

Choose a pace that fits your athleticism: you can run, jog or walk through the zoo and surrounding neighborhoods.

Zoo officials say that this run will support their local and international conservation and education efforts.

For information, including how to register, click here.