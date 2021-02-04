Fort Worth Zoo hippo predicts Super Bowl LV winner

FORT WORTH (KDAF) – Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

Well, a hippo at the Fort Worth Zoo made quite a splash Thursday.

Bubbles the hippopotamus is predicting that the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LV this Sunday.

Bubbles made her selection by choosing between apple slices stuck to her exhibit glass with honey adhesive.

It took around 30 minutes for Bubbles to make the decision.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s animals have been predicting Super Bowl winners since 1998. Sometimes they get it right, other times they don’t.

The zoo says winning isn’t everything. It’s all about having a little fun along the way.