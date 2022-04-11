Cuteness advisory: The following story will contain adorable images that may be too much for readers to handle. Reader discretion is advised.

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you are still here after that cuteness advisory, here is a reward for your bravery. The Fort Worth Zoo has shared this photo of its newest kudu calf:

Photo courtesy Fort Worth Zoo via Twitter

The zoo shared this image on its Twitter page over the weekend. The calf is a girl and they have not named her yet, but promise the public they will update us whenever they find a name for her.

“Meet the Zoo’s newest kudu calf born just last week. She’s spending time with mom as she grows stronger behind the scenes and learns about her surroundings. She spends most of the day lying or sleeping in her bed of hay. We’ll share more updates soon — including a name!”