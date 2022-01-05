DALLAS (KDAF) — The Forth Worth Water Utility is hosting a hiring event on Saturday for those looking for their next job. They want to hire people in their customer care, field operations water, meter services and plant operations divisions.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Sycamore Community Center (2525 E. Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76105).

“If you’re wanting to make a difference in the Fort Worth community, come to work for the City’s water utility! The 24-hour operation is looking for workers for various positions to deliver exceptional services to its more than 1.3 million customers,” the utility company said. “The utility offers room for advancement and is among the best places to work in the city. Come join our team and make a difference!”

For more information and how to apply, click here.