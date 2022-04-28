FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Fort Worth wants you and the family to head on down to the Fort Worth Academy to experience the culture of Japan during Japanese Children’s Day from 2-5 p.m.

The City of Fort Worth says, “Kodomo No Hi, Japanese Children’s Day, is a family-oriented community event to celebrate Japanese culture. Activities will include Taiko drummers, calligraphy and origami, Japanese games, food samples and martial arts demonstrations. Japanese-themed goods will be for sale.”

Tickets are on sale, it’s $20 for adults, $10 for children 12-18 and free for children under 12.