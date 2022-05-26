FORT WORTH (KDAF) — For the last two years, the Fort Worth Memorial Day Services have not had a public audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, that changes. This year, the 93rd annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be open to the public.

Located at 2301 N. Sylvania Ave, the service will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Memorial Day.

Officials say Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley will make remarks followed by an address from Capt. Mark McLean.

For more information, visit fortworthtexas.gov.