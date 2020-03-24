Tarrant and Collin County ordered to stay-at-home due to Coronavirus

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announces a stay-at-home order for Tarrant County during a Facebook Live.

Tarrant and Collin County residents ordered to restrict out-of-home activity to essential business only

Update: Collin County judge Chris Hill announced Tuesday morning that the county will also implement its own version of a shelter-in-place order, joining Dallas and Tarrant counties.

FORT WORTH, TX — During a Facebook live announcement on Tuesday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced a new stay-at-home order for residents in a response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tarrant County joins other large cities in Texas in implementing strict shelter-in-place orders banning non-essential activity outside of the home. Dallas issued a similar order this past Sunday.

Price was joined during the Facebook live by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

The orders are effective from 11:59 pm Tuesday until April 3rd.