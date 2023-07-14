DALLAS(KDAF)— WOW! 1 MILLION DOLLARS! The possibilities are endless if you had a million dollars.

The Texas Lottery reported on July 13, an individual from Fort Worth claimed the $1 million prize from the Million Dollar Loteria. The resident is choosing to remain anonymous.

Texas Lottery said the ticket was bought at QuickTrip #881 at 2800 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth.

There are eight top prizes worth $1 million available in this game, and this win is considered the seventh of those prizes.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date”.