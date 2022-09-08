DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not a true Texas Lottery win until that massive chunk of change you won from a mere ticket is placed in your pocket.

Now, a resident of the North Texas city of Fort Worth is feeling the sweet taste of victory overcome them after claiming a $3 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket. The lottery says, “A Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30.”

This seven-figure winning ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food on Camp Bowie Boulevard. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.”