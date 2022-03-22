DALLAS (KDAF) — How much could $1 million help you goof off on National Goof Off Day? Scientists and financial experts would probably hypothesize that it would help a good bit.

Well, it looks like a North Texas resident is going to have some serious goof off money after recently claiming a seven-figure prize from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a resident from Fort Worth has claimed a prize totaling $1M off of a scratch ticket (Million Dollar Loteria). That big win was purchased at the Texaco on Lake June Road in Dallas. The Fort Worth winner chose to remain anonymous.

This $1M win was the sixth of the 12 top prizes to be claimed in the scratch ticket game.