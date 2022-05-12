FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The wins just keep rolling in for DFW, maybe some of these Texas Lottery winners can share some luck with the Dallas Stars and Mavericks for their respective playoff series.

The lottery says a Fort Worth resident has recently claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million from the scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. “This was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million,” the lottery says.

The winning ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac on Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.