DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL team and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.

The Texas Lottery reports that a resident of Fort Worth is probably feeling the best they’ve ever felt about their financial situation after claiming a $1 million win from the Powerball lottery game, “A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15.”

The player purchased this ticket at 7-Eleven on U.S. Highway 287 in the city of Harrold. The winner decided to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket, which was a Quick Pick, was able to match all five of the winning numbers drawn, just missing out on the massive jackpot by not matching the red Powerball number.