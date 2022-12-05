DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million Powerball lottery game prize was claimed by a resident of this North Texas city, “A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 21.”

This ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The lottery says this second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from this drawing but not the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night with a jackpot of $89 million which has a cash value of $47.1 million.