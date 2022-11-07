DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Police Department is shouting out one of their own, as they say he helped deliver a baby on the side of a road this last Friday, Nov. 4.

According to an official statement from the department posted on Twitter, Officer R. Salazar was in a virtual meeting inside the Northwest Police Station when he heard what sounded like a woman screaming.

Officer Salazar then went outside the station to investigate. That’s where they say he saw a black vehicle with the doors open. Upon approaching the vehicle he found a woman in active labor.

He then called Fort Worth Fire and Medstar for medical services. Before they showed up, though, Officer Salazar helped the woman deliver her baby boy.

The mother and the child were then transported to a local hospital.