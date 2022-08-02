Fort Worth Police

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Police Department will be hosting CleanUp Barber Shop at its North Division headquarters to give out free haircuts on Aug. 9.

#AllNeighborsWelcome at 8755 North Riverside Drive from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Fort Worth.

So, what is CleanUp? Their website states, “There are over 3.5 million homeless in the US. 25% of which are women. 35% of US children grow up without a father. We believe that by providing the opportunity for Homeless, Widows, & Fatherless to Clean⇧, receive a sacked meal, & treated as family will inspire personal, mental, physical, & spiritual change.”

While they’re teaming up with the Fort Worth Police Department for the Aug. 9 event, CleanUp is also hosting other events across North Texas throughout August.

