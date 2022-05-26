DALLAS (KDAF) — A plastic surgeon in Fort Worth has been recognized with the Castle Connolly Top Doctor status for the fourth year in a row, according to a press release.

Nominated by their peers, Top Doctors recognize physicians that have a strong level of trust with the public.

“I have trusted the Castle Connolly designation when it comes to finding care for myself and my family, and I am humbled to be included in the ranks of these accomplished specialists,” Dr. Kirby said in a news release. “To be recognized by my peers in this capacity is a career milestone as a physician.”

Dr. Kirby is the founder and owner of Kirby Plastic Surgery, City Surgery Center and Kalos Medical Spa in Fort Worth. She also achieved the milestone of being the first female Chief of Plastic Surgery at Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist Hospital.

Castle Connolly is a network of board-certified physicians from all major specialties. Doctors represented in this network are considered to be some of the best in their specialty.

