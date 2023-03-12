DALLAS (KDAF) — Looks like the Midwest is about to get a whole lot cheesier!

As part of its expansion plan, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza intends to open 17 franchises in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri within the next six years. But let’s face it, opening 17 franchises in 6 years is no pizza pie in the sky!

The development is part of the brand’s ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

“Mr. Gatti’s is on an incredible growth trajectory right now, with 130+ restaurants open and in development across 12 states,” said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. “This deal is significant for both the number of locations awarded and the expansion of our brand’s presence in key markets, particularly Oklahoma, where we’re re-entering after seven years.”

The company expects to grow its presence in the region, creating hundreds of opportunities and providing communities with delicious pizza.