FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Police Department is warning people not to drive on roadways in a humorous tweet.

“#FWFebStorm22 – FWPD has seized an AT-AT Walker from the Empire! Please don’t be out on #ChisholmTrail or other roadways unless it is an emergency…or you have an AT-AT,” the department tweeted.

The tweet shows an AT-AT walker with the department’s logo on the side.