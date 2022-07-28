Mayor Mattie Parker, “Happy birthday, Fort Worth! Celebrating an incredible 173 years today for the community we love”

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Children are about to head back to school soon and the Fort Worth Police Department is giving away free school supplies.

On Friday, July 29, the department along with other community partners will be hosting an outdoor showing of the Disney movie Encanto at 2755 Ellis Ave.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk. You will have to bring your own lawn chairs and picnic blankets, but there will be free refreshments available.

At this event, officials will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies and there will be back-to-school vaccines there as well.