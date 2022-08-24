DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s an opportunity to support local musicians.

Fort Worth native and western swing artist Steve Markwardt is debuting his third album at the Cowtown JAMboreer this Friday, Aug. 26, at National Hall in Fort Worth.

His new album This is SWING COUNTRY features 12 songs, including a Christmas song. The album was produced by Curt Ryle, known for his work producing Taylor Swift’s self-titled album.

Cowtown JAMboree begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music, dancing and a BBQ buffet. The event will begin with a screening of Mike Markwardt’s movie “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m.

Tickets are going for $25 per ticket. To purchase tickets, click here.