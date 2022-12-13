DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.

Food is a tradition unlike any other that can truly stand the test of time not only staying close to its original form but also to its deliciousness as well. A report from Reader’s Digest dove headfirst into the world of traditional foods and found the best traditional restaurant in every state across the U.S.

“From sea to shining sea, these dining spots offer the best expressions of each state’s individuality, from famous state foods to new traditions reflecting the ever-evolving cultures throughout the American experience,” the report said.

Texas is known for so many cuisines, but Mexican food here in the deep south just hits differently than anywhere else. That remains true in Texas as a Fort Worth restaurant that’s been around since 1935 was named the best traditional restaurant in the Lone Star State.

Joe T. Garcia’s has been a staple in Fort Worth’s world of food since the 30s and it’s still bringing the flavors all these years later.

“The Garcia family first came to the forefront of Fort Worth’s food scene in 1935 with the opening of Joe T. Garcia’s. The memorabilia peppered throughout the James Beard Award–winning restaurant plays homage to that history, as do the original recipes featured on the menu today. Mainstays include classic fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas and the extra-strong trademark margarita (two per guest is the limit!). Soak up the mild Texas weather on the oversize patio, which is overflowing with bright flowers and features a picturesque water fountain,” the report said.