Fort Worth Mayor will be tested for coronavirus after possible exposure

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will be tested for coronavirus after she came into close contact with a person who tested positive for the disease.

The exposure came from being in close contact with an employee at the joint emergency operations center who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Price said in a stream on Facebook that she learned on Monday that she had come into contact with the person with the virus, but they were wearing masks. She says she does not currently have symptoms.

All employees who came into contact with the person will be tested. The exposure occurred last week.