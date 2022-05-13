FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Professional Bull Riders World Finals are being held in Fort worth from May 13-22. Mayor Mattie Parker made sure to welcome the huge event with open arms and even a declaration.

Mayor Parker tweeted, “Proud to declare May 13, 2022 as Pro Bull Riding Day in Fort Worth as we celebrate the kick-off of the 2022 @PBR World Finals right here in the home of cowboys and culture!”

To learn more about the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, click here.

Visit Fort Worth says, “Fort Worth is excited to host PBR World Finals. Discover the Modern West in the nation’s 12th largest city. From cowboy cuisine to the Cowgirl Museum, the historic Stockyards district and Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk. It’s easy to see it all.”