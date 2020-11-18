Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released from the Fort Worth Mayor’s office.

Earlier this week Price’s husband, Tom Price, was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the statement, Price said “Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, my husband and I have tested positive for COVID-19. While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting with our physicians. As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Tarrant County has reported 85,759 cases of coronavirus and 811 deaths. On Wednesday an additional 2,112 new cases were reported Along with Texas and other parts of the country, Fort Worth and Tarrant County are experience an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases.