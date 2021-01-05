Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she will not run for a sixth term

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — After almost a decade in office, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she will not seek a sixth term. Price is the longest-serving Mayor in Fort Worth history.

Mayor Price made the announcement on Tuesday at City Hall.

Price most recently won re-election in 2019 when she beat Democrat Deborah Peoples. Before coming into office in 2011, Price served as the Tarrant County tax assessor for 10 years.

Price’s announcement will kick off a contested race for the next Mayor of Fort Worth.