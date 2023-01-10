Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth’s pride fell short Monday night, but getting to the College Football Playoff finale was no small feat for the TCU Horned Frogs, and if it makes anyone feel better, a Cowtown local just had a huge lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million victory from a scratch ticket game, “A Fort Worth resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Diamond Riches.”

It was purchased at Highway 10 Food Mart on Booth Calloway Road in the city of Hurst. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery says this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.