DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth has been named one of the Top 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024 by Travel + Leisure!

Cowtown made it onto the list under the big-city thrills section, along with destinations like Cleveland, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Louisville, and international locations Bangkok, Istanbul, Montreal and Paris.

“Offering classic Western experiences like bull riding, cattle drives, and stock shows, Fort Worth, Texas, is booming, bringing in $3 billion in tourism revenue last year alone. With all of the renewed interest in the city, luxury hotels are flocking to Cowtown’s Cultural District. The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth opened in October, home to the first-ever wellness club by Canyon Ranch and a Mediterranean restaurant by Food Network chef Preston Paine. Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, is slated to open its doors December 2023, with a tree-lined pool terrace, chic spa, and upscale chophouse called Bricks and Horses. Walking distance from both hotels is The National Cowgirl Museum, which will run a 2024 exhibit honoring the Mexican female horseback riding tradition of escaramuza charra. Looking ahead, the National Juneteenth Museum is scheduled to open in the city’s Historic Southside neighborhood in 2025,” the website said.

To learn more about all the fun Fort Worth has to offer, visit their website.

Read the full report from Travel + Leisure to see all the locations you should add to your bucket list for next year.