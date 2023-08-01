The video above is a previous unrelated segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Connection. Inspiration. Commitment. These pillars drive Fort Worth ISD.

We don’t just dream big; we make dreams come true. Our commitment is to prepare all students for success in college and their careers. Fort Worth ISD offers a world of possibilities to every neighborhood, with initiatives aimed at redesigning, revitalizing, and transforming our school district. From universal Pre-K, STEM, and fine arts programs to career and technical education (CTE) and college preparatory pathways, the future of education is here.

With nearly 75,000 students, Fort Worth ISD represents a vibrant tapestry of diversity, fostering a dynamic learning environment where young minds thrive. Strong community partnerships further enrich the educational experience, opening new possibilities for our students.

Our experienced, certified teachers are at the heart of our commitment to excellence. Specialists in bilingual and special education work tirelessly to ensure each student receives a high-quality education tailored to their needs. Fort Worth ISD offers a wide range of choices for elementary, middle, and high school students, providing opportunities for everyone to discover their passion. Whether it’s the arts, sciences, technology, or any other field, we provide all the help and tools needed for our students to pursue and achieve their dreams.

Ready to dream big? Enroll today at fwisd.org/register and let Fort Worth ISD be the launchpad for your child’s future success.