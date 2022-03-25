FORT WORTH, (KDAF) — A teenage tornado survivor is getting a new truck after a viral video showed him surviving an EF-2 tornado in his Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Officials say Austin resident Riley Leon, 16, was on his way home from a job interview at Elgin when his truck was intercepted and flipped by an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph.

Our sister station KXAN were the first to get official photos of his red truck first, which was caught on video getting tossed in a tornado near Rio Rancho Monday, flipping over and then finally landing upright.

Though he managed to drive away from the incident, Riley sustained injuries to his spine and his truck was totaled.

Saturday, March 26, Riley will receive his new truck at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, located at 711 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76134.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Leon’s family with some of the medical costs.