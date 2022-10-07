FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Chamber has officially announced its “Small Business of the Year”.

Chamber members have bestowed that honor on Valor, a professional service provider specializing in mineral rights management and software-based business solutions.

“Being awarded a ‘Small Business of the Year’ by the Fort Worth Chamber is an incredible honor and we’re humbled to have been selected,” Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor, said in a news release.

Officials say Valor oversees 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor’s clients.

“We enthusiastically support the Fort Worth Chamber and all they do to promote local business and commerce. Our company was founded here, and Fort Worth will always be our home. I credit this prestigious award to all of Valor’s loyal employees and associates who, each and every day, contribute to our shared growth and success in the energy sector and beyond. It feels great to be acknowledged for the significant effort we’ve put into building an organization that emphasizes a unique culture and our focus on employee satisfaction,” DeWoody said in a news release.

Chamber officials say businesses they chose are considered based on talent, successful pivots during COVID-19, diversity, equality, and inclusion policies, and their level of community involvement.

