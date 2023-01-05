DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new resolutions. If you are wanting to be more active this year, a Fort Worth bike-sharing service is offering a deal that you want to know about.

Blue Zones Project and Fort Worth Bike Sharing are providing free all-day bike rental passes every first Friday of the month in 2023.

All you have to do to take advantage of this offer is by using promo code 92020APP on the BCycle App when checking out a bike at any of the more than 60 Fort Worth Bike Sharing stations. Officials say you can also use the promo code 92020 at many of the kiosks.

Bikes must be docked back in and checked out every two hours. Here are the following free first Friday dates for 2023:

Jan. 6

Feb. 3

March 3

April 7

May 5

June 2

July 7

Aug. 4

Sept. 1

Oct. 6

Nov. 3

Dec. 1

Learn more about Fort Worth Bike Sharing by clicking here.