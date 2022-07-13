FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Texas BBQ is some of the best in the world and there’s not much argument to be had about that, but everyone across the U.S. and the world would put up quite the fight but, we know the truth. The Texas truth.

Now, Texas Monthly alongside Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ will be attempting to break a world record of 40-plus hours of barbecuing. Everything’s bigger in Texas so, why not get a BBQ world record, right?

Texas Monthly says from July 13 at 8 p.m. to July 15 at 3 p.m. at Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth a team of pitmasters will be barbecuing their hearts out and attempting to bring home the metaphorical bacon of an awesome world record. Let’s be real, it belongs in Texas.

Texas Monthly will be live streaming the event and all fans of Texas BBQ are invited to attend in person or watch online! Panther City BBQ was listed on Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 10 barbecue list; they set up shop in Cow Town back in 2014.