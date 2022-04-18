FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Monday, April 18, American Airlines is bringing back its buy-on-board program which includes alcohol purchases for domestic main cabin flights.

According to a statement from American Airlines, “customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits.”

Airline representatives say this move has been backed by its customers, who have told airline staff that having these purchase options is important to their overall experience.

Back in February, launched new first-class dining options on its domestic flights.