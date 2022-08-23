DALLAS (KDAF) — Former Saturday Night Live performer, comedian and US Senator Al Franken will be awarded the Ernie Kovacs Award at this year’s Dallas VideoFest.

Former Sen. Franken is famously one of the two original writers on SNL and one of the show’s first performers, with his involvement dating all the way back to 1975. He has received 15 Emmy nominations and 5 awards for his producing and writing contributions to the show.

He also served as a U.S. Senator representing the state of Minnesota.

Dallas VideoFest will celebrate Franken with the award. Following that, officials will screen the 2006 documentary AL FRANKEN: GOD SPOKE.

The festival will be on Sept. 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre. Admission is $40. VIP admission is $100 which includes a meet-and-greet reception with Al Franken.

For more information, including how to buy a ticket, click here.