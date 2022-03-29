DALLAS (KDAF) — An ill-received joke about his wife prompted Will Smith to walk up on the stage at the Oscars and slap comedian Chris Rock. Rock made a reference to Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss saying she looked like GI Jane.

Well, Smith suffers from alopecia which is a disease, “…that causes a person’s hair to fall out. There are various types of alopecia, some of which include hair loss on a person’s entire body.”

Former NBA power forward for the Dallas Mavericks as well as other teams Charlie Villanueva also suffers from a type of alopecia and took to Twitter to express his dislike for the joke made at Smith. “Listen, I don’t condone violence, and I understand comedians have no barriers to their jokes, but words are powerful weapons and they hurt people. We should always be kind to one another, regardless. And hey, some people get what they ask for. #chrisrock #willsmith #alopecia“

The former NBA forward also shared a video with his thoughts on the incident and the seriousness alopecia has on people that deal with it. “Be careful people, be careful on who you want to crack jokes on.”

He also retweeted multiple tweets that came to the defense of Smith and those suffering from alopecia. Villanueva also tweeted, “This is real life. We all have struggles. We are all going through something. We are all human. It should be our job in life to help people realize how rare, special, and valuable each one of us really is. Let’s seek to focus more on empowering each other more than anything else.”