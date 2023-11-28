The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Darren Woodson, former safety for the Dallas Cowboys, is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the 8th year.

Woodson spent his entire career with the Cowboys from 1992-2003 and is the franchise’s all-time leading tackler. He won three Super Bowls with the team, in 1993, 1994, and 1996.

Woodson has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for eight years, beginning in 2015, 2017, and every year from 2019 to 2023. He reached the finalist stage for the first time last year.

The Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee will announce the class of 2024 during Super Bowl week in early February.