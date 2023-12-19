The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is opening an Italian restaurant called Caffe Lucca in Dallas in 2024.

Garrett is partnering with former Cowboys player Babe Laufenberg and restaurateur Julian Barsotti. The restaurant is named after Laufenberg’s son Luke, who passed away in 2019 following a two-year battle against a rare form of lymphoma.

The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails, and will also likely sell Italian specialties to-go, like house made ricotta and meatballs.

Caffe Lucca will be at 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. in 2024.