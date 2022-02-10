ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Former James Bowie High School athlete Sylvia Hoffman will be representing the nation in the Winter Olympics’ two-woman bobsled team competition beginning Feb. 10.

Hoffman played on the high schools’ state basketball championship team in 2005 and graduated in 2007. After high school, she went on to play basketball at Louisiana State University Shreveport and then moved on to weightlifting.

According to the city of Arlington, after competing in the U.S. weightlifting national competition in 2018 she was recruited to a bobsled at a scouting camp.