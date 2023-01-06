Austin was ranked among the happiest cities in the U.S. in a new study. (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Living in Texas can be the simplest form of life or can be the most complex thing you’ve ever done in your life, but one thing’s for sure, once you’re here, you may never want to leave.

This is especially true if you live in one of the best places in the Lone Star State according to Forbes. They released a report on the best cities in Texas to live in and they report that not only is Texas a popular destination for families and retirees, but its warm climate, no income tax and job opportunities are a driver for new residents.

Forbes wrote, “If you’re wondering where the best places to live in Texas are, our guide should make it easier to find your ideal community. We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate.”

So, without skipping a beat let’s show you the top places to live in Texas:

Austin Houston Fort Worth College Station San Antonio Corpus Christi El Paso Amarillo Brownsville

There’s truly no shortage of positives of living in Texas as it is a hotspot for foodies, sports lovers and activities galore.