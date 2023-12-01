The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Footlongs at Subway have always been a craze. The company has now decided to add another popular item to the footlong trend.

Customers will now be able to try the cookie — footlong size. Dec. 4 on National Cookie Day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., customers can get a free footlong cookie.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway.

Don’t miss out! Check here to see the nearest Subway location near you.