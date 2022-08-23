DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing better than a night out watching a Cowboys game with a group of friends. Despite this, going out to a bad sports bar can either make or break your experience.
So in the spirit of making sure you have the best social sports viewing experience, we are bringing you the best sports bars in Dallas, according to Visit Dallas.
Here is their list:
- The Rustic
- The Owner’s Box
- Nodding Donkey
- Uncle Uber’s
- Stan’s Blue Note
- Press Box Grill
- Frankie’s Downtown
- Cedar Springs Tap House
- Henderson Tap House
- Bryan Street Tavern
