DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is the day to take a break from your diet and indulge in a delicious banana creme pie! No need to feel guilty – it only comes around once a year!

Celebrate National Banana Creme Pie Day today by indulging in your favorite recipe, or trying out a new one!

Nationaltoday.com said, “Banana Cream Pies became famous in the 20th century. In the 1950s, these pies became the favorite dessert of many American soldiers. These pies were essentially thin pastries, full of thick and creamy banana custard.”

The food experts at Taste Atlas ranked Emporium Pies #9 out of the 10 best cream pies in the world. The shop was also listed as #1 on the best pies in the U.S. to devour on Pi Day 2023 and ranked #3, #6, and #10 by Yelp reviewers.

Yelp listed the best places to get cream pies in Dallas

Humble: Simply Good Pies Piefalootin Emporium Pies MeLisa The Pie Lady Maple Leaf Diner Emporium Pies Norma’s Cafe Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery Society Bakery Emporium Pies