DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you might think of the sports, the nightlife, and all of the amazing events held in The Big D, but don’t ever forget how incredibly tasty the food scene is here.

While it is amazing it can be intimidating for folks to know how to navigate their way around the best foodie spots in Dallas. So, why not get some help from the experts?

We checked out a report from everyone’s favorite TV food channel, Food Network on how to not only navigate but dominate the Dallas food scene as the pros do.

“From lick-your-lips barbecue to visionary vegetable-centric creations, Dallas is cooking up enough eats to satisfy even the most-outsized appetites,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the spots Food Network is suggesting you try out when venturing around Dallas’ food scene:

BBQ: Pecan Lodge

Brunch: Top Knot

Kid-friendly: 18th & Vine

Mexican: Komali

Steakhouse: Al Biernat’s

Asian: Uchi

Salads & Wraps: Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

Dessert: Emporium Pies

For more on the Dallas food scene like places worth the drive, the best-tasting menu, and more click here!