DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a clear Tuesday night in North Texas before some fog will hit east of I-35 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon will see highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with some winds from the north and possible gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon skies will be mostly clear in the west with increased cloud cover in the east and northeast area counties according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Night will fall and winds will quiet down overnight. Early morning lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. NWS Fort Worth says patchy fog is expected along and east of I-35 with some denser areas possible in the east.

The fog is expected to dissipate by the afternoon hours in North Texas.