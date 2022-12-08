DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve made it to Thursday in North Texas and it’s getting started off with a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. before some rain chances later on and we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast to get you the scoop on the weather.

First things first, a Dense Fog Advisory is active until around 9 a.m. in North Texas, mainly in Graham, Mineral Wells, Bowie, Sherman, and Denton.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The day will be mostly cloudy with rain chances throughout the region. NWS Fort Worth says a warm front will separate cool and foggy conditions from warm and humid air.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now, for a quick look at the North Texas forecast and it’s safe to say it will be a rainy one for this December weekend. Friday’s rain will end early and be a bit cooler but still above normal temperatures.

Saturday will see the majority of rain for the region over the weekend with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms; Sunday, the rain will again end early with a partial clearing set to end the weekend.

“The weekend will be mostly cloudy. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday,” NWS Fort Worth said.