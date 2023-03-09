DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a foggy morning in the North Texas region on Thursday and as the fog eventually leaves the area, some rain will set in during the day and into the evening as well.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the fog will continue across most of the region during the morning hours of Thursday, “Fog will continue across much of North and Central Texas this morning. Patches of Dense Fog (visibility less than 1/4 mile) are expected. Actions To Take: Allow yourself extra time to travel this morning. If you are driving in Fog: Allow plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. Use your low beam headlights!”

As the day moves on into the evening and even Friday morning rain will hit the region with the highest chance being on Thursday. Locally heavy rain could generate some minor flooding and there is a possibility for a few strong storms with hail.

The weather center reports, “Thursday’s weather will feature a wavering stationary front across the area with cool temperatures in the 60s to the north of it, and warm temps in the 70s and 80s to the south of it.

“The best chances of rain will be across northern parts of North Texas Thursday, but this will shift southward as the front begins to push back to the south Thursday night. Some of the storms could be strong and produce locally heavy rainfall and small hail. By Friday morning drier air will work into the region with just a low chance of lingering showers across Central Texas.”

The weekend will again see some of the rain continue with the potential for strong-to-severe storms on Saturday and Saturday night.

“Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 80s for most. A dryline will advance into North Texas late in the day that may support the development of thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is only about a 10% chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

“If storms are able to develop, they are likely to become strong or severe. Thunderstorm chances are higher over Oklahoma and Northeast Texas Saturday night. A cold front will move through and bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures to the region,” NWS Fort Worth explained.

